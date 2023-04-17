Tyler The Creator made a surprise appearance during his friend Kali Uchis’s Coachella set, where the pair of frequent collaborators reunited to perform their 2017 hit “See You Again.”

Kali Uchis brought out Tyler, The Creator at Coachella during the 'See You Again' performance.pic.twitter.com/es5XrsQt4q — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 17, 2023

Uchis was also joined by Omar Apollo, who performed their collaboration “Worth The Wait.”

omar joins kali uchis onstage during her coachella set! pic.twitter.com/urTa5Nbd6n — all things omar apollo (@omarapollodaily) April 17, 2023

kali uchis brought out omar apollo, tyler, the creator and don toliver during her coachella performance 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5ecgfiPWfb — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 17, 2023

Kali had previously joined Tyler The Creator on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour after contributing to “See You Again” from his Grammy-nominated album Flower Boy. They reunited in 2018 for “After the Storm” from Uchis’ album Isolation.

Meanwhile, Apollo and Uchis first teamed up in 2020 on Apollo’s Apolonio single “Hey Boy.” They collaborated again in 2021 for “Bad Life” from Omar’s follow-up album Ivory, which dropped last year. “Worth The Wait” appears on Kali Uchis’s recently released album Red Moon In Venus.

Interestingly, Uchis was one of the surprise performers for another Coachella set. On Friday night, Kaytranada’s set included surprise appearances from Uchis, who performed their 2019 Bubba collaboration “10%” — which they premiered at that year’s Coachella — and Aminé, with whom Kaytranada is releasing their joint album Kaytraminé later this spring.

Kali last performed at Coachella in 2018 — and Tyler The Creator also popped out at that show.

You can see surprise appearances from Tyler and Omar Apollo in the clips above.