Tyler The Creator Surprised Kali Uchis Fans During Her Coachella Set To Perform ‘See You Again’

Tyler The Creator made a surprise appearance during his friend Kali Uchis’s Coachella set, where the pair of frequent collaborators reunited to perform their 2017 hit “See You Again.”

https://twitter.comNariety/status/1647768877307416583

Uchis was also joined by Omar Apollo, who performed their collaboration “Worth The Wait.”

Kali had previously joined Tyler The Creator on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour after contributing to “See You Again” from his Grammy-nominated album Flower Boy. They reunited in 2018 for “After the Storm” from Uchis’ album Isolation.

Meanwhile, Apollo and Uchis first teamed up in 2020 on Apollo’s Apolonio single “Hey Boy.” They collaborated again in 2021 for “Bad Life” from Omar’s follow-up album Ivory, which dropped last year. “Worth The Wait” appears on Kali Uchis’s recently released album Red Moon In Venus.

Interestingly, Uchis was one of the surprise performers for another Coachella set. On Friday night, Kaytranada’s set included surprise appearances from Uchis, who performed their 2019 Bubba collaboration “10%” — which they premiered at that year’s Coachella — and Aminé, with whom Kaytranada is releasing their joint album Kaytraminé later this spring.

Kali last performed at Coachella in 2018 — and Tyler The Creator also popped out at that show.

You can see surprise appearances from Tyler and Omar Apollo in the clips above.

