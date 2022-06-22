Throughout Tyler, The Creator’s career, which has seen him evolve from highly controversial to mature and versatile, one resounding theme is his unbridled honesty. Whether it comes through in his raps or his interviews, the former Odd Future leader always tells it like it is. Thus, it only makes sense that the Call Me If You Get Lost artist took a liking to the honesty on one of the biggest releases of this year, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, per his recent conversation at the 2022 Converse All Star Series in Paris.

The initial conversation was about vulnerability and Tyler took it a step further by highlighting the two-disc LP that was released in May. “I love that album, but I feel like he touches on sh*t that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie.’ And keep forgetting and numbing the sh*t he’s talking about.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers generated a lot of conversation for tracks like “Savior” where Kendrick attempts to remove himself from the pedestal he was put on, “Father Time” where he addresses how Drake and Kanye West’s reconciliation came off as odd to him due to his need to mature some more, and of course, “Auntie Diaries” where he unloads the clip of a certain queer slur while also addressing his family members’ gender transitions in a way that split the LGBTQIA+ community.

Our community, specifically within the internet, often struggles with accepting someone else’s truth, especially when delivered in a way they don’t like (not to justify the use of the aforementioned slurs.) Still, K. Dot overall received some positive reviews and Tyler is understandably within that camp.

Check out Tyler, The Creator’s full interview at the Converse All Star Series above.