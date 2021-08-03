Tyler The Creator Announces His ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Tour With Vince Staples And Kali Uchis

Tyler The Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost made waves as Tyler’s unofficial entry to DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz canon and now, he taking the album on the road, along with a few friends. The Call Me If You Get Lost Tour kicks off in February 2022 in San Diego, California, then continues through 33 more cities, concluding in Seattle, Washington in April.

Coming along with Tyler are friends and collaborators Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown, the latter of whom appeared on the album on “Runitup” after Tyler tweeted about him last summer. Kali Uchis has collaborated with Tyler on the songs “Perfect,” “After The Storm,” and “See You Again,” while Vince Staples got his early start on songs with members of Tyler’s Odd Future collective and appears in Tyler’s recent Converse ad, representing one of the groups of people known for rocking the iconic Chuck Taylors.

Tyler also recently performed at Lollapalooza, while Vince Staples recently released his self-titled album, and Kali Uchis recently announced her sophomore album “Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros).”

Check out the tour’s dates below.

2/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

2/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

2/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

2/14 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

2/16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

2/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

2/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

2/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

2/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

2/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

2/27 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/28 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

3/3 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

3/4 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

3/6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

3/7 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

3/9 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

3/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

3/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

3/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

3/18 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

3/19 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

3/20 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

3/23 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

3/25 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

3/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

3/29 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

3/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

4/1 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

4/2 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

4/4 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

4/7 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

4/8 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena