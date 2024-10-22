Tyler The Creator’s brilliant rollout for Chromakopia, his eighth album, continued today with a trailer teasing the album’s vinyl recording. In the ad, the masked Tyler, with his hair sculpted into twin peaks, dances alongside a record player as it plays clips of several of the project’s songs. The snippets display a Tyler very deep into his sample bag, polishing the groovy sounds that he’s been perfecting over the course of his last three albums.

Tyler kicked off the rollout to Chromakopia with the eerie, borderline militant video for “Chroma,” featuring the “chromakopia” chant and introducing his latest alter ego. Then, he announced the album’s surprising release date, revealing a truncated schedule that would allow the album to drop just two weeks after the initial tease.

He followed up earlier this week with the release of the Hitchcockian video for “Noid,” which featured an appearance from fellow Nigerian-American superstar Ayo Edebiri, and addressed recent rap-related tragedies in Tyler’s hometown, Los Angeles. He also announced the lineup for this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which returns November 16 and 17 with Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, and more.

You can check out the Chromakopia vinyl teaser below.

Chromakopia is out on 10/28 via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.