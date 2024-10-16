It’s been three years since Tyler The Creator‘s most recent album, Call Me If You Get Lost. But, he appears to be teasing a new project.

In the video for a new song “St. Chroma,” a man wearing a mask walks through desert followed by others directly behind him. There’s whispered rapping over a marching beat and a choir, and a container with the word “Chromakopia” on it. The footage ends with the container bursting into flames following an explosion. Could Chromakopia be the title of his next album? We’ll have to wait and see, although the timing is, let’s say, interesting with Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw (the best festival in America) coming up next month.

Tyler The Creator recently had Steve Lacy’s back when he was being harassed by fans for new music. “album this album that what happen to hello? the “Bad Habit” singer wrote on Instagram. Tyler commented, “i feel you. sh*t is annoying especially when i never said out my mouth an album was coming. i wanna be an actress lmfao.” He’ll have to settle for starring in an A24 movie alongside Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.

You can watch the “St. Chroma” video above.