The days when fame seemed like a dream are far behind us; these days, stars make it look much more like a nightmare. In the video for his new song “Noid,” Tyler The Creator addresses the anxiety and paranoia his notoriety brings with it, particularly invoking the recent violent tragedies that have beset so many of his contemporaries in his hometown. Afte being accosted by crazed, autograph-seeking fans (including a cameo from The Bear‘s Ayo Edibiri), T barricades himself in his home, fearing assassins infiltrating his stronghold.

The imagery throughout the twitchy video suggests recent incidents in Los Angeles in which rappers like Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, and PnB Rock were all shot to death. In the latter cases, the killers were motivated by materialistic jealousy; Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in 2020 after accidentally revealing his address online, while PnB Rock was robbed for his chain at a restaurant and shot to death while fighting back against his assailant.

This is a marked turn from Tyler’s last album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which depicted a jet-setting lifestyle that would ordinarily be enviable. It looks like his next album, the recently announced Chromakopia, looks to put the other side of the equation on display, before anyone gets too envious.

You can watch Tyler The Creator’s “Noid” video above.

Chromakopia is due on 10/28 via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.