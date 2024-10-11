Sexyy Red is a daredevil. On songs like “Hellcats SRTs” and “I’m The Sh*t,” she brags about living on the edge.

She lives for a good adrenaline rush but yesterday (October 10), on the Punk’d reboot Punk You, Sexyy Red showed there is something she fears — the supernatural. During the show’s latest episode, the “F My Baby Dad” rapper hilariously comes face-to-face with the afterlife.

Sexyy Red attempts to enjoy a moment away from work obligations. However, her downtime with friends and family is quickly turned on its head when the wooded Texas mansion becomes a haunted house. Even when a friend suggests a night out on the town, Sexyy Red doesn’t jump at the opportunity.

“I’m stressed out tonight,” said the friend. “I need to go out. See some big-booty freaks.”

But Sexyy Red just couldn’t shake the home’s aura. “I’m getting weird feelings and stuff,” she said. “I’m getting chills. Nah, this is weird.”

Eventually after a few creepy incidents, Sexyy Red spots a “demonic ghost.” She hilariously tries to make an escape, but with her team in on the joke, she’s stuck to face her fear.

Watch the full episode of Sexyy Red being pranked on Punk You above.