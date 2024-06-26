Tyler The Creator unfortunately had to pull out of headlining Lollapalooza 2024, but he’s still in a Chicago state of mind.

Tyler was all over the red carpet for the season 3 premiere of FX on Hulu’s Windy City-set series The Bear on Tuesday. He posed with stars Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce and took out his phone to snap photos.

But why was Tyler at the premiere in the first place? It’s probably because he enjoys quality TV shows. But also, Boyce, who plays pastry chef Marcus, was previously in Odd Future with Tyler. They also co-created the Adult Swim animated series The Jellies!. The Bear has proven to be slightly more popular.

In The Bear season 3, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) “do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business,” according to the official logline. “It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.” The new season premieres on FX on Hulu on June 26 at 9 p.m. EST.

Until then, please enjoy Tyler having a blast at the premiere.