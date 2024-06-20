Tyler The Creator Coachella 2024
Getty Image
Music

Tyler The Creator Pulled Out Of Lollapalooza And Outside Lands, A Move He Called ‘Not Sexy At All’

On Juneteenth, Tyler The Creator made a surprise appearance during Mustard’s set at Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tyler performed “WusYaName” and “Earfquake,” which was awesome when it happened, but seeing Tyler The Creator perform holds more weight now that he won’t be performing two major festivals this summer.

On Thursday morning, June 20, Tyler The Creator announced that he will no longer co-headline Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago on August 1, and he also pulled out of co-headlining Outside Lands Festival in San Fransisco on August 10.

“I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands,” Tyler The Creator posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

Simultaneously, Lollapalooza announced Megan Thee Stallion and Outside Lands announced Sabrina Carpenter as their respective replacements for Tyler.

In April, Tyler The Creator headlined both Saturday nights of Coachella 2024, which stood out to Uproxx’s Aaron Williams as Tyler fulfilling “a decade-long dream” by delivering a set that “lived up to the hype.”

