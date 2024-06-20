On Juneteenth, Tyler The Creator made a surprise appearance during Mustard’s set at Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tyler performed “WusYaName” and “Earfquake,” which was awesome when it happened, but seeing Tyler The Creator perform holds more weight now that he won’t be performing two major festivals this summer.

On Thursday morning, June 20, Tyler The Creator announced that he will no longer co-headline Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago on August 1, and he also pulled out of co-headlining Outside Lands Festival in San Fransisco on August 10.

“I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands,” Tyler The Creator posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

i hate saying this but

i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands. i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Simultaneously, Lollapalooza announced Megan Thee Stallion and Outside Lands announced Sabrina Carpenter as their respective replacements for Tyler.

Hot girl summer in Chicago 😎 Unfortunately, Tyler, the Creator will not be able to perform this year. See @theestallion headline Lolla on Thursday, August 1st! pic.twitter.com/qin2dCr0ii — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 20, 2024

We are excited to announce that @SabrinaAnnLynn will now headline the Lands End stage on Saturday, August 10th! Due to personal reasons, Tyler, the Creator will no longer be performing at Outside Lands. https://t.co/siTzLN7n0g pic.twitter.com/QGgFyzivfy — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 20, 2024

In April, Tyler The Creator headlined both Saturday nights of Coachella 2024, which stood out to Uproxx’s Aaron Williams as Tyler fulfilling “a decade-long dream” by delivering a set that “lived up to the hype.”