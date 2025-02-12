Since the 1990s, Usher has warned the public not to leave their lady lover around him. However, now that the “Good Good” singer is happily married man he wants to rehabilitate his lover boy public image. Today (February 11), Usher started with clarifying a viral moment at his Las Vegas residency in 2023.

During his appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Usher begged the host to set the record straight about her controversial outfit. “Did I send you that dress,” Usher jokingly asked Keke Palmer regarding her risqué look which caused a tizzy online.

Earlier Palmer laughed off how them being “showmen” led to conflict with her ex-partner and son’s father, Darius Jackson.

“Hold on,” Usher interjects. “Did I have anything to do with what was going on in your home.”

Ultimately, Usher wants to have the “woman steal” allegations removed from his jacket. “I can not be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer,” he chimed. “I am not deliberately trying to do anything that is going to rock anyone’s [relationship].”

Despite his statement, users in the comment section refuse to give Usher the benefit of the doubt. In fact, many have outrightly said they would leave the one they are with for a moment with Usher, if given the opportunity.

Watch Usher’s full appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer above.