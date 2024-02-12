At his Las Vegas residency, Usher has become known for serenading high-profile female attendees, everybody from Doja Cat to Gabrielle Union to, of course, Keke Palmer. He also had a tender-looking moment with Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show this past weekend. Swizz Beatz, Keys’ husband, didn’t seem to mind at all, presumably because he understands that Usher is a performer whose job is to create an experience for those watching.

In fact, Usher has a relationship of his own, as he has been with Jennifer Goicoechea for years and they have two children together. It appears, actually, that the two just took things to the next level.

It was previously reported that the two got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on February 8. While there does not appears to be a marriage certificate filed as of yet (there are no reports indicating that, anyway), People reports today (February 12) that they “confirmed” that Usher and Goicoechea did indeed get married over the weekend.

A few days ago, Usher spoke to People about potentially marrying Goicoechea, saying, “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying? And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”