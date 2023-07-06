Big Boss isn’t just the title of Keke Palmer’s May album and accompanying film. It also describes her lifestyle. Palmer attended Usher’s July 4 concert, as part of his ongoing Las Vegas residency, and she chronicled how much fun she had on her Instagram Story. Palmer danced and sang along to “My Boo,” but her reported real-life boo, Darius Jackson, seemingly wasn’t too happy back home.

A fan-taken video circulated on Twitter by RNB RADAR shows Palmer hugging and slow-dancing with Usher as he sings “There Goes My Baby,” eventually showing off her own voice. A Twitter account believed to be Jackson’s quoted it, writing, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

In a separate post, Jackson wrote, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Palmer has not publicly acknowledged the comments, and Jackson’s Instagram account has no traces of similar commentary. Page Six reached out to Palmer’s representation for comment but, as of this writing, hasn’t heard back.

Palmer confirmed her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live in December. She and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis, in February. Neither comments on their relationship publicly, but there has been a long-running assumption that they are together.