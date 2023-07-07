Keke Palmer has been the subject of a minor controversy this week after a video of her flirtatious dance with Usher at his Las Vegas concert drew criticism from plenty of salty men — including Darius Jackson, the father of her four-month-old son. However, to let Ms. Palmer tell it, she doesn’t even see the chatter online according to the caption of her latest Instagram post, which subtly responded to the kefuffle over her viral moment.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” she wrote in the caption of a video singing Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her son. “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Although she doesn’t overtly say it, this looks very much like a clear reference to Jackson’s comments on her video, in which he wrote, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” The outfit in question, a sheer unitard over a booty-baring black leotard, had many observers expressing their thirst, appreciation, or disapproval on Twitter (with a strong correlation, in this writer’s opinion, to the individual commenters’ level of “rizz,” as the kids say).

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

Keke took her response one step further, though, adding that she put some new merch up for sale: Shirts that read “I’m a motha!” and “Stevie to the bullsh*t” — referring to Stevie Wonder’s inability to see negative commentary.