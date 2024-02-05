Release Date Coming Home is out 2/9 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Coming Home” with Burna Boy

2. “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage

3. “A-Town Girl” with Latto

4. “Cold Blooded” with The Dream

5. “Kissing Strangers”

6. “Keep On Dancin’”

7. “Risk It All” with H.E.R.

8. “Bop”

9. “Stone Kold Freak”

10. “Ruin” with Pheelz

11. “BIG”

12. “On The Side”

13. “I Am The Party”

14. “I Love U”

15. “Please U”

16. “Luckiest Man”

17. “Margiela”

18. “Room In A Room”

19. “One Of Them Ones”

20. “Standing Next To You (Remix)” with Jung Kook

Singles So far, Usher has released two singles: “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker and “Ruin” featuring Pheelz. Features In addition to Usher’s fellow Atlantans 21 Savage, Latto, Summer Walker, and The-Dream, Usher worked with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Grammy-winning singer H.E.R., Afropop singer-songwriter Pheelz, and K-pop vanguard Jung Kook on Coming Home