As Usher prepares for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance — dieting, dropping merch, and doing interviews full of surprising behind-the-scenes info from his career — his fans are looking forward to hearing his new album, Coming Home, which is scheduled to drop just ahead of the performance this Friday.
Below is everything we know about Usher’s new album Coming Home so far.
Release Date
Coming Home is out 2/9 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Coming Home” with Burna Boy
2. “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage
3. “A-Town Girl” with Latto
4. “Cold Blooded” with The Dream
5. “Kissing Strangers”
6. “Keep On Dancin’”
7. “Risk It All” with H.E.R.
8. “Bop”
9. “Stone Kold Freak”
10. “Ruin” with Pheelz
11. “BIG”
12. “On The Side”
13. “I Am The Party”
14. “I Love U”
15. “Please U”
16. “Luckiest Man”
17. “Margiela”
18. “Room In A Room”
19. “One Of Them Ones”
20. “Standing Next To You (Remix)” with Jung Kook
Singles
So far, Usher has released two singles: “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker and “Ruin” featuring Pheelz.
Features
In addition to Usher’s fellow Atlantans 21 Savage, Latto, Summer Walker, and The-Dream, Usher worked with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Grammy-winning singer H.E.R., Afropop singer-songwriter Pheelz, and K-pop vanguard Jung Kook on Coming Home
Artwork
Tour
Usher has not yet announced any tour dates for Coming Home but he is headlining Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas again this year.
