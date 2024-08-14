Of all the emerging trends in music in 2024, the one that undoubtedly sucks the most is artists canceling or postponing their tours at the last minute. R&B superstar Usher just became the latest artist to reschedule the start of a tour with less than a day’s notice, informing fans looking forward to his Past Present Future opener in Atlanta that the hometown show has been postponed.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he wrote on social media. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal. You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100% of me.”

“The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start,” the statement continues. “However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you”

Usher has two more Atlanta shows billed at the State Farm Arena this week, on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17, but it remains unclear at the moment whether these shows will also be postponed. The next stop on the schedule is Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, August 20 and 21. Fortunately, Usher has joined another trend: His concert film, Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, is billed to hit theaters on September 12-15, and he won’t have to physically be there for that.