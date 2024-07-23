vince staples
Vince Staples Issued A Very Vince Staples Response To A Vince Staples Vs. J. Cole Debate On X/Twitter

For almost as long as rap has existed, fans have loved debating the merits of one rapper over others. Jay-Z and Nas, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj… these arguments are well known among hip-hop fans. However, a new one has cropped up thanks to social media: J. Cole and Vince Staples.

Like most online debates, this one was started by an account expressing a “hot take” with which fans took issue. “There’s not a single thing Vince Staples does better than J. Cole,” it wrote. Within an hour, the challenge was met by a dissenter who wrote, “I’m a J. Cole fan but Vince does just about everything better than Cole.” Thus, we were off to the races, with various voices chiming in to make their points or refute others’.

https://twitter.com/JColeVillle/status/1815778405503455454

Of course, the funniest response came from Staples himself. As fans pitted the two rappers against each other, Vince had a characteristically cheeky response, tweeting, “You n****s need jobs” and following up with, “So passionate about hip hop but I’ve yet to see one of you weird ass n****s break dance.”

We here at Uproxx support both rappers, but tend to agree with Vince here: There are far more interesting things going on in the culture than subjective comparisons of “who’s better.”

Still, if that’s your thing, you can check out more responses below.

