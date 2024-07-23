For almost as long as rap has existed, fans have loved debating the merits of one rapper over others. Jay-Z and Nas, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj… these arguments are well known among hip-hop fans. However, a new one has cropped up thanks to social media: J. Cole and Vince Staples.

Like most online debates, this one was started by an account expressing a “hot take” with which fans took issue. “There’s not a single thing Vince Staples does better than J. Cole,” it wrote. Within an hour, the challenge was met by a dissenter who wrote, “I’m a J. Cole fan but Vince does just about everything better than Cole.” Thus, we were off to the races, with various voices chiming in to make their points or refute others’.

I’m a J. Cole fan but Vince does just about everything better than Cole https://t.co/eoAgphoSct — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) July 23, 2024

https://twitter.com/JColeVillle/status/1815778405503455454

Of course, the funniest response came from Staples himself. As fans pitted the two rappers against each other, Vince had a characteristically cheeky response, tweeting, “You n****s need jobs” and following up with, “So passionate about hip hop but I’ve yet to see one of you weird ass n****s break dance.”

You niggas need jobs — vince (@vincestaples) July 23, 2024

So passionate about hip hop but I’ve yet to see one of you weird ass niggas break dance. — vince (@vincestaples) July 23, 2024

We here at Uproxx support both rappers, but tend to agree with Vince here: There are far more interesting things going on in the culture than subjective comparisons of “who’s better.”

Still, if that’s your thing, you can check out more responses below.

Vince Staples didn’t drop THESE just to be compared to J. Cole https://t.co/LGWZFudDZW pic.twitter.com/c6QQkkV1Qc — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) July 23, 2024

Vince Staples>>>>>>J. Cole. Better discography, better lyrics & he ISN'T TRANSPHOBIC!!!! pic.twitter.com/nnHKk5uYjE — Jenny Neon 🫦🍉🏳️‍⚧️🇨🇩💜 (free the oppressed) (@jennyneonn) July 23, 2024

This album alone puts Vince Staples above J. Cole for me pic.twitter.com/xNuJJ1aSIU — Trouble Man 🦈 (@NewThundercat) July 23, 2024

ain’t no way yall think vince staples discography is better than j cole.. — daymond (@daymondwho) July 23, 2024

He does. Let me know when J. Cole creates something as good as 'The Vince Staples Show' https://t.co/y5CCdnndCg pic.twitter.com/ui3rdHCNnq — NerdGasem (@NerdGasem) July 23, 2024

I hate hip hop twitter because they always have these dumbass takes to look cool. Vince Staples can’t do a SINGLE THING better than J. Cole besides somehow sound more boring. I love Vince but Cole has done too much for this game carrying the essence of hip hop for the past decade https://t.co/194UXFX0k8 — johnny s. ♍️⚡️ (@johnnythesensei) July 23, 2024