Getty Image
Music

Foxy Brown And Lil Kim Will Reportedly Face Off In An Upcoming ‘Verzuz’ Battle

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

During quarantine, the popular Verzuz battles created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been a source of entertainment and relief from the exhausting and depressing news cycle. WIth the most recent faceoff between Gucci Mane and Jeezy ending with an apparent reconciliation between the two, and earlier bouts between stars like Snoop Dogg and DMX, appreciation is only growing for the format.

Fans have already been daydreaming the battles they’d like to see happen in the new format, and with Ashanti and Keyshia Cole confirmed for the next one, even fellow stars like Cardi B are getting pumped.

But even before news of Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s impending fight, there might be another female rapper face off already on its way. Reporter Cherise Johnson was in a room on Clubhouse, a new social media app based on audio conversations, and while hanging out in the Jay Z appreciation room, to be exact, Johnson was among many others who heard Foxy Brown’s brother, Gavin Marchand, confirm that the paperwork for a battle between his sister and Lil Kim had recently been completed. Of course, this will be the battle of a lifetime, and the internet is already reaching shrieking levels of excitement over the news:

Hopefully we’ll get a more official confirmation soon.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×