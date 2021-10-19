Lil Nas X released his Jack Harlow-featuring single “Industry Baby” back in July 23, but it was held back from having a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: It made its first chart appearance at No. 2 on the August 7 tally, the same week that BTS’ “Butter” became the longest-running No. 1 song of the year. Now, well over a month after its chart debut, “Industry Baby” is finally on top, as it’s No. 1 on the new Hot 100 dated October 23.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 23, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 18, 2021

The song is Nas’ third chart-topper, after “Old Town Road” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Meanwhile, it’s Harlow’s first No. 1, as his previous peak was at No. 2 with “Whats Poppin” and pre-No. 1 “Industry Baby.”

Both rappers were over the moon about the achievement. Nas wrote on Twitter, “IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!” Harlow also wrote, “My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Thank you for having me @LilNasX.”

IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Ns3DZFh1ZV — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 18, 2021

My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Thank you for having me @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/6qP37daPCZ — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 18, 2021

This song is also a big one for Ye (the artist known until recently as Kanye West), as it’s his fifth No. 1 song as a producer. It was a good week for Ed Sheeran, too, as “Bad Habits” (No. 4) and “Shivers” (No. 10) are both in the top 10. This is the second time he has had two tracks simultaneously in the top 10, the previous time coming in January 2017 when “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” charted at Nos. 1 and 6, respectively.

"Industry Baby" earns @kanyewest his fifth No. 1 on the #Hot100 as a producer, @takeadaytrip its third and Nick Lee his first. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 18, 2021

This is the second time in @edsheeran's career in which he's had two songs in the top 10 simultaneously. The first time was on Jan. 28, 2017, when "Shape of You" was No. 1 and "Castle on the Hill" was No. 6. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 18, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.