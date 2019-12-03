It’s no secret that Wack 100 is indifferent when it comes to the late Nipsey Hussle. In the past, Wack defended Hussle’s killer, while recently Wack also defended Blueface’s decision not to pay respect to Hussle on social media after Hussle died.

Tuesday, Wack posted on his Instagram account that he doesn’t think Hussle earned legend status before his death. Wack’s cryptic post is reportedly a response to T.I.’s post from Monday. T.I.‘s post includes a screenshot of the word legend and its definition.

“Naw the question was Legend in Music,” Wack says. “And because I’m not acting like the sheep following others across the field they find a way to distract you from the real topic, which was ‘legend in music’…All the other sh*t don’t concern me.”

While Meek Mill didn’t post anything related to Hussle on Instagram, Mill posted on his Twitter account that “Nipsey a legend and the definition of (a) real black man” Monday as well. Recently, Hussle was nominated for three Grammys.

Watch our mini-doc with Nipsey Hussle, Who Is Nipsey Hussle? in the clip above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.