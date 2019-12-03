Music

Blueface’s Manager Wack 100, T.I., And Meek Mill Argue About Nipsey Hussle’s Legend Status

by:

It’s no secret that Wack 100 is indifferent when it comes to the late Nipsey Hussle. In the past, Wack defended Hussle’s killer, while recently Wack also defended Blueface’s decision not to pay respect to Hussle on social media after Hussle died.

Tuesday, Wack posted on his Instagram account that he doesn’t think Hussle earned legend status before his death. Wack’s cryptic post is reportedly a response to T.I.’s post from Monday. T.I.‘s post includes a screenshot of the word legend and its definition.

“Naw the question was Legend in Music,” Wack says. “And because I’m not acting like the sheep following others across the field they find a way to distract you from the real topic, which was ‘legend in music’…All the other sh*t don’t concern me.”

When you call a spade a spade they wanna make a face card a Spade – Naw the question was Legend in Music… And because I’m not acting like the sheep following others across the field they find a way to distract you from the real topic which was “LEGEND IN MUSIC “ …. All the other shit don’t concern me. I don’t know this mans financial profolio nor do I care. But what I do know is the “Music” stats. @troubleman31 Your far from slow & you yourself stated “BEFORE” wasn’t the “AFTER” Now ima let y’all mental midgets argue bout that …… Wack gone stand strong in what he believe in and can prove with facts. The Yessa Master shit or I jumped cause he jumped ain’t the ways of a stand alone man… I can do this dance all day long you know why —- Cause what’s deemed to be a legend in music has been documented for many many moons ….. Now for the next 10 hrs I wanna see you clowns go crazy about the mans words that you say ain’t relevant !! #BAN

While Meek Mill didn’t post anything related to Hussle on Instagram, Mill posted on his Twitter account that “Nipsey a legend and the definition of (a) real black man” Monday as well. Recently, Hussle was nominated for three Grammys.

Watch our mini-doc with Nipsey Hussle, Who Is Nipsey Hussle? in the clip above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

