T.I. sparked a controversy when he told a podcast that he has his daughter’s hymen checked every year. After receiving backlash from everyone from Chrissy Teigen to the show’s hosts to Planned Parenthood, it looks like he has a plan to address the controversy: He’s going on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk show to clear the air.

Entertainment Tonight reports that at a screening for the film Hala, Pinkett Smith said, “My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed. And of course, he’s going to address the controversy that has been swirling.” Red Table Talk has proved to be a welcoming outlet for Black celebrities to open up about formerly taboo topics such as mental health, diet, and relationships.

It may also prove to be the one place where T.I. can walk back his comments, as Jada has previously been a nonjudgmental host, albeit one who embraces accountability. T.I.’s comments were seen as problematic by many not only because of their scientific inaccuracy, but also because they evoked a number of harmful traditions and practices that are still being used the world over to subjugate women in various societies, a violation of their human rights. By taking his explanation to a format that typically goes viral, he can counter the viral reach of his original comments and hopefully demonstrate growth in a safe space that won’t let him dodge responsibility.

Of course, commenters are having almost as much fun with the announcement as the original comments, calling Jada Pinkett Smith the “real life Olivia Pope” on Twitter. We’ll see if she really can fix up T.I.’s reputation on the next Red Table Talk, which airs Monday on Facebook.