Meek Mill continues his philanthropic streak with his most recent collaboration. The rapper teamed up with hat company Lids to put forth a cap with proceeds benefitting his Reform Alliance.

The DreamChasers snapback features a stitched “DC” logo embroidered on the front with the phrase “Motivational Use Only” on the side. Meek and the hat company will donate a portion of the proceeds to Meek’s Reform Alliance, an organization that aims at criminal justice reform.

“Having my own line with Lids is special, but I’m especially proud that proceeds from this hat will be used to help fix the broken criminal justice system,” Meek said in a statement. “I’m grateful that our team at Lids was committed to making a hat that’s stylish, but will go toward a greater cause.”

Meek co-founded the Reform Alliance alongside Jay Z and Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin. The Alliance specifically targets outdated laws that perpetuate the prison system, starting with parole and probation laws. Meek himself fell victim to unjust laws and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison for violating his probation.

Meek explained the importance of the organization in a statement: “Creating the REFORM Alliance is one of the most important things I’ve ever done in my life. If you thought my case was unfair, there are millions of others dealing with worse situations and caught up in the system without committing crimes. With this alliance, we want to change outdated laws, give people hope and reform a system that’s stacked against us.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.