When rap fans saw “RIP Wayne” trending on social media today, some of them couldn’t help panicking — then, expressing their relief that the departed musician receiving an outpouring of appreciation online wasn’t Dwayne Carter Jr. (better known as Lil Wayne), but Wayne Osmond, the second-oldest of the ’70s pop-rock group, the Osmond Brothers. Osmond was 73, passing from a stroke on New Year’s Day.

After seeing the “RIP Wayne” trend on Twitter (not “X”), fans couldn’t help noting the similarity between the two stars’ names. “I saw RIP Wayne and almost fell out,” wrote one fan. “Ya’ll have got to be more specific.”

“Respect to the Wayne that died but I saw ‘rip wayne’ under the music trending bar and I almost freaked out,” echoed another.

And, of course, the “Relieved Denzel” meme is taking over the trend, which serves as a reminder of just how big Lil Wayne is among hip-hop fans — if not the organizers of the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Despite some consternation on his part over that last bit, it seems he’s since cleared the air with this year’s performer, Kendrick Lamar.

Thankfully, it seems we’ve still got plenty of Lil Wayne to look forward to in 2025.