Last week, Drake’s TikTok hit “Toosie Slide” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, relegating the then-former No. 1 track, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” down to No. 2. However, that didn’t spell the end of The Weeknd’s time at No. 1: On the new Hot 100 chart dated April 25, “Blinding Lights” has reclaimed the top spot, forcing “Toosie Slide” down to No. 2.

This is the third week at No. 1 for The Weeknd’s single. The return to No. 1 follows The Weeknd releasing a new remix for the song, which was crafted by Major Lazer.

It’s all good news for The Weeknd right now: This announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that After Hours sits atop the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth consecutive week. Coincidentally enough, the last album to spend at least four straight weeks at No. 1 was Drake’s Scorpion, which spent its first five weeks on top in 2018.

Although “Toosie Slide” is no longer king of the Hot 100, Drake still has plenty of reason to celebrate: “Toosie Slide” is apparently making TikTok history, as it reportedly became the fastest song to reach a billion hits, doing so in just two days.

After Hours is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.