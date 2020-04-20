Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Reportedly Breaks A TikTok Record

It looks like Drake’s bid for TikTok dominance may have paid off after all. He’s already a bull in a china shop when it comes to Billboard records but with “Toosie Slide,” it was clear he wanted to take over the new format as quickly as possible. According to TMZ, that’s exactly what he’s done, reportedly hitting a billion views in just two days — t the fastest music trend to reach a billion views on the platform.

According to sources inside TikTok, the hashtag for “Toosie Slide” reached over three billion views, breaking the record previously established by (of course) Kylie Jenner and her “rise and shine” moment. It doesn’t hurt that the moves for Drake’s dance craze are ridiculously easy to learn and do, or that the trend has been picked up by seemingly every famous person from Justin Bieber to LeBron James. Not bad for a song that Drake supposedly wrote about doing Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalk.”

In fact, the song itself is named for the dancer who helped create it after an early version of the song was leaked online. When Toosie demonstrated the dance on his own TikTok ahead of the song’s official release, the buzz quickly reached a fever pitch, prompting Drake to dub the track “Toosie Slide” and drop it at the beginning of the month.

Check out the video for “Toosie Slide” above.