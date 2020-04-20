A month ago, The Weeknd’s latest album, After Hours, debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It hasn’t left the charts since then, and over the weekend, it was reported that After Hours will be spending a fourth straight week on top (on the chart dated April 25).

With this latest feat, The Weeknd pulled something off that hasn’t happened in a while: The last album to spend at least four consecutive weeks at No. 1 was Drake’s Scorpion, which spent its first five weeks on top in 2018. After Hours is not the only album since then with four total weeks at No. 1, though, as there are five albums that have done that. The most recent before After Hours was Roddy Ricch’s Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which was No. 1 on the chart dated December 21, 2019, fell off from the top spot, then returned to No. 1 for three additional weeks (January 18, February 8, and February 22).

This news comes in the midst of another active month for The Weeknd. A couple weeks ago, he shared a new video for “Until I Bleed Out,” and last week, he dropped a Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights.”

After Hours is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.