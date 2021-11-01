Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion released her new mixtape, Something For Thee Hotties, rejuvenating her musical image somewhat among longtime fans who were disappointed by the stylistic departures on her debut album Good News. Rapping over bass-heavy, club-friendly beats produced by the likes of Buddah Bless, Juicy J, Murda Beatz, and OG Parker, Megan got back to basics, reviving her Tina Snow persona with a selection of freestyles and unreleased tracks hearkening back to her early days on the come-up.

One unexpected fan, though, turned out to be Weird Al Yankovic, who jumped into the Twitter discussion about the tape this morning with a funny, tongue-in-cheek critique about one of the project’s 20 songs, “Eat It.” You may remember that Weird Al has a song with the same title, a parody of Michael Jackson’s 1982 hard rock hit “Beat It” from Al’s 1984 album “Weird Al” Yankovic In 3-D. Apparently, upon listening to Megan’s song, Al was surprised to learn that it was not, in fact a homage to his own parody work, responding with a winking assessment that it was “Not a very faithful cover version, if you ask me.”

Just listened to this. Not a very faithful cover version, if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/jmo4CKgO8s — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 1, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.