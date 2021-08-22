Megan Thee Stallion is riding high right now. After announcing a brief break — one that her team labeled a “period of regeneration” — back in April, the Houston rapper made her return in June and it’s been nothing but good things from her. In the more than two months that followed, Megan dropped her “Thot Sh*t” single, earned the second most nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs, and impressed with her “Outta Town Freestyle.” Luckily for her fans, the Houston rapper is far from done.

FOR THOSE TUNED IN pic.twitter.com/84wV2epIbe — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 22, 2021

On Sunday, Megan returned with the “Tuned In Freestyle.” She delivered the showcase of her relentless rapping abilities with a matching visual that captured her in the studio twerking and enjoying a nice glass of wine. The two-minute freestyle also delivered a reference to Normani’s “Wild Side” single, as Megan raps, “I wanna show my wild side, make them doo doo doo.”

The new freestyle comes after she shared an update about her upcoming sophomore album. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out,” she says of her next album. “This project is me talking my sh*t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.