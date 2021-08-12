Over the course of her explosive last two years, Megan Thee Stallion went from being a relatively unknown Houston rapper to being one of the biggest stars in hip-hop, and along the way, she naturally made some changes to accommodate her newfound superstar status, incorporating new sounds and experimenting with different styles on projects like Fever, Suga, and Good News. Now, though, she aims to return to her roots as a bars-first veteran freestyler, according to a new cover story for this month’s issue of Essence.

“I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out,” she says of her next album. “This project is me talking my sh*t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.” However, she remains coy on further details to avoid disappointing fans due to last-minute changes or track leaking. She does share what the “Megan that was on the come-up” looks like, though: “I would be in my dorm room finding beats to rap over on YouTube,” she admits. “When I got to go into the studio, I’d lay down eight songs at a time.”

With that kind of work ethic, the prospect of an album chosen from the best tracks of Megan just rapping is sure to leave fans salivating to see what she dreams up next. Check out the full Essence cover story here.

