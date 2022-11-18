While you’re over there still blasting “ Break My Soul ” and “Energy” like it’s going out of style, all up in your feels and leaving the haters in the dust, don’t forget that Renaissance is merely the first installment of a Beyoncé trilogy of albums. Facts only. Ok…stop screaming for a moment. And look, Renaissance is already a monumental release for Queen Bey. It notched her another nine Grammy nominations (the most of anyone at the 2023 Grammy Awards , natch) bringing her into a tie for the most Grammy noms of all-time at 88 with her husband Jay-Z. Speaking of Jay-Z, this is about as good of a segue as any to lay out what else, besides Renaissance, is in Beyonce’s trilogy.

What Else Is In Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Trilogy?

“This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé said in the Renaissance liner notes. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.” Now in the midst of an impending Twitter exodus, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan has apparently spilled the beans on what he has gathered to be the next two volumes of the Beyoncé Trilogy. “Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part “Renaissance” project,” Buchanan tweeted. Adding that, “(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z).”

Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 18, 2022

A Beyoncé acoustic album is the antithesis of the anthemic dance floor grooves from Renaissance but seems likewise destined to light the world on fire. Meanwhile, a new Bey and Jay-Z collab album would be the follow-up to 2018’s Everything Is Love which might’ve seemed like a one-off at the time. But when you’re hip-hop’s greatest power couple, why not give it another spin?

Now about that Renaissance tour and those music videos, we still haven’t seen…