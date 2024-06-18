What Movie Is Jordan Peele Releasing In 2026?

The year is almost half over, and we are still reeling from last year’s various delays to Hollywood’s release schedules. One of the more highly anticipated projects is Jordan Peele’s next flick after the success of his 2022 horror movie NOPE, which not only helped shuffle in a new appreciation for The Scorpion King, but also helped validate Peele’s role as the next great horror director. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer until we get another spooky adventure.

Peele is set to direct his currently untitled fourth film, which is now scheduled for an October 23, 2026 release date. The director announced the new date on his Instagram:

Universal Pictures had previously planned a December 2024 release, though that clearly isn’t on the calendar anymore. In fact, we don’t even know what the movie is about–all we have is the date, which is over two years out.

In January, Peele spoke with Conan O’Brien about his next project, which had been delayed for several reasons. He explained, “It’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be,” the writer/director said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast when asked about any upcoming projects.

He did share one tidbit: “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.” Hopefully, he feels like he’s had enough time to make it right.