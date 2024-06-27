Megan Thee Stallion is successfully staging her Hot Girl Summer Tour, and it’s about to get hotter. She’s preparing to release Megan, her third studio album and first album release since she “mutually reached a confidential settlement” to “amicably part ways” with 1501 Certified Entertainment.
So far, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa” as singles and revealed the album’s full tracklist last week.
So, when can the Hotties listen to Megan in its entirety?
What Time Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan Streaming On Spotify?
Megan Thee Stallion will release Megan on Friday, June 28, so you can expect the album to become available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 27, and midnight ET on Friday, June 28.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan Tracklist
1. “Hiss”
2. “Rattle”
3. “Figueroa”
4. “Where Them Girls At”
5. “Broke His Heart”
6. “B.A.S.” Feat. Kyle Richh
7. “Otaku Hot Girl”
8. “Find Out”
9. “Boa”
10. “Mamushi” Feat. Yuki Chiba
11. “Accent” Feat. GloRilla
12. “Paper Together” Feat. UGK
13. “Spin” Feat. Victoria Monét
14. “Down Stairs DJ”
15. “Miami Blue”
16. “Worthy”
17. “Moody Girl”
18. “Cobra”
Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan Album Cover Artwork
Megan Thee Stallion has shared three album covers so far, as seen below.
Megan is out 6/28 via Hot Girl Productions. Find more information here.