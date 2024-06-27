What Time Is Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Megan’ Streaming On Spotify?

Megan Thee Stallion is successfully staging her Hot Girl Summer Tour, and it’s about to get hotter. She’s preparing to release Megan, her third studio album and first album release since she “mutually reached a confidential settlement” to “amicably part ways” with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

So far, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa” as singles and revealed the album’s full tracklist last week.

So, when can the Hotties listen to Megan in its entirety?