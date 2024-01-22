Last November, Megan Thee Stallion dropped “Cobra,” her first single since reportedly settling her years-long legal battle against her now-former label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Uproxx tapped it as one of “The Best Songs Of 2023,” due to how directly the song confronts her recent traumas (both personal and professional).

Since, Hot Girl Meg has collaborated with Reneé Rapp on Mean Girls track “Not My Fault” and released a NSFW song from the Big Mouth soundtrack, but she just reminded everybody that she’s still firmly in “Act One” of her snake emoji-fueled era.

This morning, January 22, Megan Thee Stallion announced “Hiss.” The single is due out this Friday, January 26, and is available to pre-save here. The “Hiss” cover art (or, one of them) finds Meg appearing completely nonplussed about having a shudder-inducing white snake wrapped around her neck and head.

“Cobra” and “Hiss” are presumably leading up to a Megan Thee Stallion album soon — her first since Traumazine in August 2022 — which is on Uproxx’s list of “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024.” Aaron Williams previewed what can be expected, as excerpted below.

“New Year, new Stallion. The Hot Girl Coach finds herself in a much better place to begin 2024; she’s put both her legal dispute with her label and the Tory Lanez shooting case in her rearview, and she’s newly independent, meaning she’s the one calling all the shots on her next album. She kicked off her new era with the confessional return to form, ‘Cobra,’ and predicted in September that her next album will contain ‘a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, a lot of sh*t talking,’ while a more recent live stream promised she wouldn’t hold back, answering anyone who has called her out over the past couple of years.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.