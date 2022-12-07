What Are The Governors Ball 2023 Dates?

The Governors Ball Music Festival is set to return to New York next year, once again taking over the Citi Field stadium on June 9-11.

The Governors Ball Music Festival was launched in 2011 and encompasses popular music from a variety of genres including dance, hip-hop, and rock. Like most festivals, it was shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 with a lineup headlined by Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone.

This year’s festival took place on June 10 through June 12 and was headlined by Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole. Halsey covered Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill” during her set, declaring she “truly wish I wrote this song.”

However, one performer fans missed out on was Roddy Ricch, who arrested prior to his set on gun charges, although possession of the weapon was unclear at the time and it possibly belonged to his security guard. When he returned to the stage for Hot97’s Summer Jam, he led the crowd in a “f*ck the NYPD” chant. Hopefully, 2023’s event won’t have any similar hiccups.

While there’s no additional information about the lineup yet, you can sign up for notifications at the festival’s website.