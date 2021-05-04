Music festivals seem like a relic of the ancient past, but slowly but surely, they’re coming back. Now, one of New York City’s biggest events is making a return in 2021, as it was announced today that Governors Ball will be hosting its tenth anniversary event at Citi Field between September 24 and 26. Tickets go on sale on May 6 at noon ET, and ahead of then, the lineup has been shared.

The first day will be headlined by Billie Eilish, while ASAP Rocky and J Balvin will lead the second day and Post Malone will wrap up the final day. Other notable artists on the poster include DaBaby, Leon Bridges, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kind Princess, Portugal The Man, 24kGoldn, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Earthgang, Tate McRae, Sasha Sloan, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, RMR, Aminé, Big Thief, Cordae, Cleachers, Chiiild, Jamie xx, Dominic Fike, Smino, Princess Nokia, Jay Som and Palehound’s Bachelor, and 100 Gecs.

New York City's Music Festival is back.@Citibank presale for all tickets available now. General onsale starts Thursday, 5/6 at 12pm ET. #govballnyc pic.twitter.com/QyutdUm7Fw — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) May 4, 2021

Ahead of today’s announcement, organizers shared a tease that read, “We miss the music. The crowd. The energy. The streets were quiet, the venues empty, our gates closed. It’s not the same to scream at the top of your lungs alone, and it sure isn’t as fun dancing at home. For too long there has been too little to look forward to. That changes tomorrow.”

Soon. Tomorrow, 9:30 AM ET 👀 pic.twitter.com/vE4Vu3quUj — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) May 3, 2021

Check out the Governors Ball poster above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.