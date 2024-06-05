When Does ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 1 Come Out?

We waited well over a year, but at long last, we’re just days away from the season four premiere of Power Book II: Ghost . The unfortunate news is that this will be the series’ last season , but the good news is there are ten episodes filled with drama to dive into over the next few months. Season four is split into two parts with the first five episodes airing over the same amount of weeks and the second half debuting on September 6. Part on is just a couple of days away, so here’s when you’ll be able to watch the season four premiere.

When Will Power Book II: Ghost Season 4, Episode 1 Come Out?

The first episode of Power Book II: Ghost season four, titled “I Don’t Die Easy,” will arrive on June 7. The episode will be available on Friday, 6/7 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “I Don’t Die Easy” can be found below:

Tariq and Brayden must find a way to secure their own safety as Noma and the Tejadas race to take them out; Monet fights for her life and for another chance to do right by her children.

