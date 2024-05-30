When Will Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Be On Apple Music? Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is due out at 9 p.m. PT tonight (May 30) and midnight ET on Friday, May 31. It would stand to reason that the album will become available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and all DSPs at that time. Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Album Cover Artwork

Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Tracklist 1. “Horses & Hellcats”

2. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

3. “Last Of My Kind” Feat. Paul Cauthen

4. “Anabelle”

5. “East Of The Massanutten”

6. “Highway”

7. “Let It Burn”

8. “My Fault” Feat. Noah Cyrus

9. “Vegas”

10. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” Feat. BigXThaPlug

11. “Steal Her From Me”

12. “Finally Over” Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Album Trailer Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is out 5/31 via American Dogwood/EMPIRE. Find more information here.