Shaboozey is ten years deep in the music game, but 2024 is undeniable his breakout year. The Virginia-born country artist gained countless new fans as a featured artist on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. He likely retained those fans and gained even more with “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” his now-ubiquitous April single that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
So, Shaboozey is primed to have one of the most popular albums of the year in Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.
When Will Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Be On Apple Music?
Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is due out at 9 p.m. PT tonight (May 30) and midnight ET on Friday, May 31. It would stand to reason that the album will become available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and all DSPs at that time.
Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Album Cover Artwork
Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Tracklist
1. “Horses & Hellcats”
2. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
3. “Last Of My Kind” Feat. Paul Cauthen
4. “Anabelle”
5. “East Of The Massanutten”
6. “Highway”
7. “Let It Burn”
8. “My Fault” Feat. Noah Cyrus
9. “Vegas”
10. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” Feat. BigXThaPlug
11. “Steal Her From Me”
12. “Finally Over”
Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Album Trailer
Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is out 5/31 via American Dogwood/EMPIRE. Find more information here.