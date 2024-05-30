In Shaboozey’s two-minute album trailer for Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, a man is all alone in the country, except, try as he might, he can’t comically escape Shaboozey’s omnipresence. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is on every radio. A flyer for a Shaboozey tour is on the post. There’s Shaboozey again, photographed in the newspaper. Finally, Shaboozey shows up in the flesh and politely waves at the man, who is likely the only person not looking forward to a Shaboozey album.

