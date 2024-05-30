In Shaboozey’s two-minute album trailer for Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, a man is all alone in the country, except, try as he might, he can’t comically escape Shaboozey’s omnipresence. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is on every radio. A flyer for a Shaboozey tour is on the post. There’s Shaboozey again, photographed in the newspaper. Finally, Shaboozey shows up in the flesh and politely waves at the man, who is likely the only person not looking forward to a Shaboozey album.
Learn more about Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going below.
When Will Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Be On Spotify?
The album is expected to hit Spotify, Apple Music, and all DSPs at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30, and midnight ET on Friday, May 31.
Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Album Cover Artwork
Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going Tracklist
1. “Horses & Hellcats”
2. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
3. “Last Of My Kind” Feat. Paul Cauthen
4. “Anabelle”
5. “East Of The Massanutten”
6. “Highway”
7. “Let It Burn”
8. “My Fault” Feat. Noah Cyrus
9. “Vegas”
10. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” Feat. BigXThaPlug
11. “Steal Her From Me”
12. “Finally Over”
Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is out 5/31 via American Dogwood/EMPIRE. Find more information here.