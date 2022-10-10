When Does Jessie Reyez’s ‘The Yessie Tour’ Start?

Jessie Reyez opened for a portion of her longtime friend Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour and featured on Kehlani’s Blue Water Road earlier this year, but it’s officially Yessie season now. The Canadian supernova dropped her new album in mid-September, featuring the rueful single “Mutual Friend.” Next up? The Yessie Tour.

Reyez will kickstart her 31-date North American tour this Thursday (October 13) in Miami at The Oasis Wynwood. The trek boasts sold-out dates in Phoenix (October 23), Los Angeles (October 24), Denver (November 3), Chicago (November 8 & 9), Charlotte (November 16), and her hometown Toronto (November 28). A second date was added at Toronto’s HISTORY on November 30. The North American leg will wrap at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on December 4.

The four-time Juno winner unveiled her UK and European dates last month, beginning in Oslo, Norway, on January 16, 2023, and wrapping at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on January 31. Full dates and available tickets can be found on Reyez’s official website.

Yessie is the follow-up to Reyez’s Grammy-nominated 2020 debut album Before Love Came To Kill Us. The album was welcomed into the world with a star-studded release party, attended by the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami, Diplo, Ty Dolla Sign, and Uproxx’s October cover star Cordae.

Reyez also recently gave an impressive “El Tiny” performance as part of NPR Tiny Desk’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. Watch it below.