When Will Normani’s New Album ‘Dopamine’ Be On Apple Music?

Music fans have waited a long time for Normani’s solo debut album (seriously, a LONG time), but the wait is nearly over. Dopamine, the former Fifth Harmony member’s first-ever solo album, is due to hit DSPs in just a few hours, after a rollout that has included the single “Candy Paint” and plenty of reflection on her time in the now-defunct girl band. So, when can you stream Dopamine on DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify?

With a due date of June 14, Dopamine should be available to stream as soon as clocks strike 12 midnight, Eastern time (9 PM Pacific), putting an end to nearly a decade of waiting for a full collection of solo music from the New Orleans native. With a 13-song tracklist including guest features from Cardi B, Gunna, and James Blake, Normani gave a hint of the behind-the-scenes struggles to make Dopamine a reality on Instagram.

“This moment symbolizes so much more than any photo could ever capture,” she wrote. “There has been so much resistance and many adversities throughout this process for me. Thank you to my fans for always keeping me encouraged and for being my reason to continue to endure and push through. This chapter is dedicated to you. ily guys more than you know.”

Dopamine is out on 6/14 via RCA.