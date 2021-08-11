It’s been a few years since smash-hit girl group Fifth Harmony went on hiatus to prioritize solo careers. Members like Camila Cabello were able to find instant solo success while others did not have the same opportunities. After leaving to focus on her own music and upcoming solo album, Normani has spent much time reflecting on her time in the group. She now says she felt “overlooked” while in Fifth Harmony, which has impacted her solo career.

Normani recently sat down with Allure for their September 2021 cover interview, where the singer got candid about her solo career’s trajectory. After describing how she felt “overlooked” as a part of Fifth Harmony, Normani says she now wants to show off her versatility. “I didn’t get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked,” Normani said. “That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place.” She continued that she aims to prove them wrong with her new music:

“My purpose in this work that I do is for other people that feel like they have Black women figured out. There’s so many layers to us, there’s so many textures, there’s so much that we’re capable of doing. Yes, I can throw ass. But I can also give you a proper eight-count, and I can do ballet, and I can do contemporary dance. If I want to sing this pop ballad, then you’re going to love it! While you see my Black face!”

