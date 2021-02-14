It’s possible there has never been a debut album more anticipated than Normani Kordei Hamilton. Okay, I’m exaggerating, but while the former Fifth Harmony member has been working on her solo career for a while now, dropping enormous singles like her Sam Smith collab “Dancing With A Stranger” and “Motivation” (a song co-written by Ariana Grande), fans are still waiting for a full-length. That might have something to do with last year’s music industry shutdown of course, but even before that she was clearly struggling in 2020 when she spoke on how fellow 5Her Camila Cabello’s racist past resurfacing impacted her directly.

Before the impact of the pandemic in March of 2020, Normani was hopeful that a new single would be coming last summer, but COVID-19 changed plans for plenty of artists, not the least of which those who were readying their first album. Maybe, fans are finally going to get that single.

Now Normani is acknowledging that fans haven’t heard from her for a while by sharing a song snippet that deals with the same subject matter. “Know it’s been a while,” she wrote as a caption to a new short video posted on Instagram and Twitter, with a new song playing in the background. Sitting on grass somewhere overlooking a city, Normani reminds us all that she can dance better than almost anyone doing it — while sitting down. Let’s hope we get more info on this slow jam soon, because it sounds like a great follow-up to her upbeat first single.

If we get Normani’s debut album in 2021, then maybe it won’t be such a bad year after all.