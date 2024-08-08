Fans have been waiting for this one for a little while now: Polo G’s Hall Of Fame dropped in 2021 and it was followed by the Hall Of Fame 2.0 deluxe edition later that year. Now, Polo’s next album, Hood Poet , is coming. If it’s one you’ve been waiting to add to your streaming rotation, here’s what to know about when the project will make its way to Spotify.

When Will Polo G’s New Album Hood Poet Be On Spotify?

The album is set for release on August 9. So, as is the case with most new major releases, the project should become available on Spotify (and other streaming platforms and DSPs) when the clock hits midnight ET on the 9th.

Check out the album’s cover art and tracklist below.

Polo G’s Hood Poet Album Cover Artwork