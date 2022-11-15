Who Is Nominated For Best New Artist At The 2023 Grammys?

The Recording Academy has finally revealed its nominations for the upcoming 2023 Grammys, which will air in February 2023. Per usual, the award show will acknowledge the hottest of this year with its Best New Artists nominations, including Anitta, Latto, Muni Long, and more.

The nominees are:

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

To be eligible for nominations for this year’s Grammys, an artist’s work must have been released between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards tasked several prominent artists to help present the nominations for the awards this year, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, and Ledisi. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and CBS Mornings co-anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson are also expected to hand out nominations.

In other Grammy news, Beyoncé — a 28-time Grammy Award winner — has accumulated nearly 80 nominations throughout her two-decade career, making her the most nominated artist this year, tying her up with her husband, Jay-Z.

Check out the complete list of Best New Artist nominees above. You can view the full list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys here.

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.