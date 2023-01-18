Who Is Opening JID And Smino’s ‘Luv Is 4Ever Tour?’

Last year, Smino released Luv 4 Rent, a record packed with features from artists like J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, and more. JID also unveiled his own new album The Forever Story. More than half of the songs have features, with 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Mustafa The Poet, Ari Lennox, and more. So it’s inevitable that the rappers would pull up to their tour dates with a crew of performers.
On the Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the pair is bringing along SwaVay and Jordan Ward. Atlanta’s SwaVay latest record was last year’s Almetha’s Son Jordan Ward, based in St. Louis, last released an album in 2019 with Valley Hopefuls, but he’s unleashed plenty of singles since then, the most recent being “IDC.”
In case you haven’t seen yet, here are the full tour dates below, though most are totally sold out.
01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works