Who Is Opening JID And Smino’s ‘Luv Is 4Ever Tour?’

Last year, Smino released Luv 4 Rent, a record packed with features from artists like J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, and more. JID also unveiled his own new album The Forever Story. More than half of the songs have features, with 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Mustafa The Poet, Ari Lennox, and more. So it’s inevitable that the rappers would pull up to their tour dates with a crew of performers.

On the Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the pair is bringing along SwaVay and Jordan Ward. Atlanta’s SwaVay latest record was last year’s Almetha’s Son Jordan Ward, based in St. Louis, last released an album in 2019 with Valley Hopefuls, but he’s unleashed plenty of singles since then, the most recent being “IDC.”

In case you haven’t seen yet, here are the full tour dates below, though most are totally sold out.

01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works