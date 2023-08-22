Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason released a new album, Porches, earlier this month, and now he’s celebrating with an appearance on the latest installment of UPROXX Sessions. Standing in front of the classic colorful graffiti wall, he delivered an A-plus rendition of the introspective album highlight “Call Me.”

Porches is Reason’s second album and the follow-up to his 2020 debut, New Beginnings. The project saw Reason seamlessly integrate himself into the contemporary hip-hop landscape as he linked up with featured artists like Schoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Rapsody, and Ab-Soul. His debut LP arrived after a series of independently released mixtapes caught TDE’s attention; He initially released There You Have It on his own in 2017, but TDE reissued the project the next year. Also in 2018, he landed an appearance on Black Panther: The Album, one of the year’s most beloved releases.

Check out Reason’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Call Me” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.