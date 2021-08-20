Kendrick Lamar Says He’s Working On His ‘Final TDE Album’

For the majority of his career, Kendrick Lamar has released his music with Top Dawg Entertainment and is now the label’s defining artist. It looks like that era is coming to an end, though, as Lamar has indicated that his next album will be his last one with TDE.

This afternoon, the rapper shared a link to a website, oklama.com, which features a post dated August 20. In it, he summarizes how he’s been lately and reflects on his time with TDE, saying that he’s in the process of producing his “final TDE album.” He also hinted at when new music might come, as he ended his message, “See you soon enough.” The post reads:

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. -oklama.”

The post also features a grainy, blurry photo of Lamar seemingly in a studio. The image file’s EXIF data indicates it was last modified on July 15, suggesting the photo was taken, or at least last edited, on that date.

Check out oklama.com here.