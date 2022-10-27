Kanye West
Getty Image
Music

Why Is Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire?

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Kanye West has been in the news frequently of late, and not for great reasons. After making antisemitic comments on Twitter, people and companies have distanced themselves from him, including Balenciaga, Anna Wintour, Vogue, and his talent agency (CAA). The latest to drop him was Adidas, and that was enough for Forbes to estimate that he is no longer a billionaire.

In 2020, Forbes declared that Kanye West had become a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. West pushed back on that, though, claiming his actual worth was $3.3 billion. Forbes estimated that after getting dropped from Adidas, West is worth about $400 million. This comes from real estate, cash, his music catalog, and a 5-percent stake in Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand.

When severing ties with West, Adidas shared this statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×