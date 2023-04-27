Tyler The Creator is clearing out the vault, it appears. Last night (April 26) during a performance at LA’s El Rey Theatre, he delivered a special performance of “Penny,” an unreleased cut recorded during the Call Me If You Get Lost sessions.

The song first surfaced on the web back in February and became an instant fan favorite.

Ahead of the performance, Tyler revealed that he had written the song circa Christmas of 2019, and it was one of the first songs he made for Call Me If You Get Lost. The song was never officially released, however, a clip of the song leaked and went viral on TikTok. However, Tyler remains a good sport over the matter.

He joked with the audience, saying, “I’m gonna do this random song that no one in here has heard.”

Tyler continued, saying that “Penny” is his bodyguard’s favorite song, and chose to include it in the setlist as a gift to him.

“I’m gonna do this random song that no one in here has heard.” Tyler, The Creator with a special performance of the rare leak “Penny” during an intimate show at The El Rey in LA. pic.twitter.com/FHJWxLi7s5 — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) April 27, 2023

While you won’t be able to find a studio version of “Penny” on streaming platforms, you can still find other leftovers from Call Me If You Get Lost. Last month, Tyler released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which featured outtakes from the critically-acclaimed 2021 album.

You can check out a clip of the “Penny” performance above.