Will Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Be On Vinyl?

Drake’s new album, For All The Dogs, finally has a release date after months of speculation. Drake pushed the album back ahead of its planned release so he would have more time to finish his tour and the album itself, but also made up for the delay by dropping its single, “Slime You Out.”

With the album just two weeks away from release, fans might be wondering whether he’s planning on putting it on vinyl, as many of his contemporaries have been prone to doing with their own highly anticipated releases. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely, since he says the album isn’t quite done and the lead time needed to manufacture and ship records probably wouldn’t allow for enough time to do so before October 6. Drake’s notorious for finishing up his albums at the last minute, so don’t expect to see For All The Dogs 12″ on sale at Target anytime soon.

The last Drake project to be released on vinyl was Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020. Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind were only released on CDs and those were released nine months and four months, respectively, after the albums hit streaming (CDs for both were released on March 17, 2023). On the bright side, Drake’s dad Dennis Graham says it’s the best music he’s heard from Drake while Lil Yachty promises some controversial topics. We’ve only got two weeks to wait to find out if they’re right; For All The Dogs is due 10/6 on OVO/Republic.