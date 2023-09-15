Once lovers, now musical collaborators: At midnight tonight (September 15), Drake and SZA have released a new collaborative single, “Slime You Out.”

Drake first hinted that he and SZA dated on his 21 Savage collab “Mr. Right Now” back in 2020. Last year, upon the release of her sophomore album, SOS, SZA confirmed they dated, but they remain on good terms.

But in the past few weeks, several fans have taken to TikTok to share theories suggestion that Drake and SZA have been hiding secret messages to each other in their songs over the course of their entire music careers.

On “Slime You Out” Drake steps back into his R&B bag, as he croons over what sounds like a slowed-down Jersey Club beat.

Drake seems to be reminding a woman about how he’s spoiled her, singing, “Sent wires on wires on wires, like Idris /

Lucky that I don’t take back what is given.”

SZA responds, accusing Drake of not coming through on his promises, singing, “Fightin’ out here, like you d*ckin’ me out / And I ain’t even comin’ over now / And you ain’t ’bout the sh*t you rappin’ about.”

The song arrives ahead of Drake’s ninth studio album, For All The Dogs.

While the romantic tension, whether real or feigned, is evident on the track, their musical chemistry is undeniable.

You can listen to “Slime You Out” above.

For All The Dogs is out 9/22 via Republic Records and OVO. Find more information here.